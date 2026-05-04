Black Jacket Launches May 12 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Skystone Games and developer Mi’pu’mi Games announced the Blackjack-inspired roguelite deckbuilder, Black Jacket, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on May 12.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Blackjack-inspired roguelite deckbuilder where you gamble your way out of hell, supercharge your deck and play impossible combos.

Blackjack Evolved

Play Blackjack against the restless souls wandering the hellish afterlife. You play for their coin, and you’ll need lots of them to bribe the ferryman and escape. But watch your bet because this isn’t your regular game of Blackjack:

Stack your deck with powerful cards.

Control the table, bend the rules, and beat the odds.

Unlock near-infinite possibilities of card combinations and strategies with each run.

Collect Artifacts, Card Suits, and Curses to get an edge over your opponents.

Get to know your opponents, their stories, and yourself to break the cycle.

Powerful Cards

The cards will bend and change the rules of the game:

Force your opponent to overcommit.

Increase and decrease their card values.

Control their deck or peek into your own.

Swap cards with your opponent.

Uncover secret combinations within your deck.

Read Your Opponents

Learn to read your opponents and listen to their story unfold with every encounter:

Opponents are shown only through their hands.

Familiarize yourself with their playstyle and curses.

Deepen your relationship with them to break the cycle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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