Crytek: Crysis 4 is 'Still in Development' and 'We Have a Great Team' - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Crytek in January 2022 announced the next entry in the Crysis series with a working title of Crysis 4.

General Manager of the studio David Fifield in an interview with MP1st provided an update on the upcoming game saying it is still in development and they "have a great team."

"Crysis 4 is currently still in development and we have a great team working on it! We will update once we have more details on it down the line," said Fifield.

It was announced in May 2022 Mattias Engström, who was the game director for Hitman 3, was brought on as Game Director for Crysis 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles