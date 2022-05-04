Hitman 3 Director Mattias Engström is the Game Director on Crysis 4 - News

/ 276 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Crytek in January of this year announced the next entry in the Crysis series with a working title of Crysis 4.

The developer has now announced Mattias Engström, who was the game director for Hitman 3, has been brought on as Game Director for Crysis 4.

"We are happy to announce that Mattias Engström, known for his work as Game Director for Hitman 3 at IO Interactive, joins the Crysis family as Game Director for the 4th installment in the Crysis franchise, starting this week," reads a tweet from the official Crysis Twitter account.

Crytek has over 25 job openings and is looking for artists, designers, programmers, engineers, and more.

Interested in joining the team just like Mattias? Be sure to check out our open positions for Crysis 4 (WORKING TITLE) on our Career page!



⬇️https://t.co/iJa8qxucRB — Crysis (@Crysis) May 3, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles