CD Projekt Wants The Witcher 4 to Go Beyond Current RPGs

posted 6 hours ago

It was revealed this week that almost half of the employees at CD Projekt Red are now working on The Witcher 4, which is codenamed Polaris. This amounts to nearly 330 developers, which is expected to grow to over 400 by the middle of 2024.

The Witcher 4 game director Sebastian Kalemba in an interview with Italian website Lega Nerd and translated by Wccftech discussed the upcoming open-world fantasy RPG.

The developers want to continue on the same path as with The Witcher 3, however, they don't want to make the same game and they want to go beyond what RPGs of today can do.

"We want to continue on the same path we've taken, but we don't want to make the same game. I think that's a given," said Kalemba . "We've got some lore elements that must be kept. After all, it is still the same universe, and we can't go beyond certain limits.

"Therefore, we must follow a very specific path and innovate on that. At the same time, it's clear that we have to try to appease a new public. The Witcher 4 won't be out for some years, and it'll be a long time since the previous one, so we cannot just target the audience already fond of the saga. We must also build a new community. On that note, I believe I can say it'll be an excellent entry point for many players, without forgetting the long-time fans who still wish to follow Geralt's adventures.

"Our priority is always trying to break boundaries. We want to go beyond them. We want to try and do something new compared to what's currently in roleplaying games, especially since we work within that genre and target RPG fans. I can't say too much, as you can guess, but the idea is to build something that surpasses The Witcher 3, telling a more intense story and crafting a more intense gameplay as well."

The last mainline game in The Witcher series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2015, for the Nintendo Switch in October 2019, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2022.

