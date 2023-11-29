Almost Half of CD Projekt Are Now Working on The Witcher 4 - News

/ 360 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

CD Projekt Red in the latest earnings report revealed almost half of the employees at the company are now working on The Witcher 4, which is codenamed Polaris.

The report reveals that nearly 330 developers, or just under half of all staff, are working on the next The Witcher game as of October 31, 2023. CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński expects this number to grow to over 400 employees by the middle of 2024.

Jason Slama, who worked on The Witcher 3 and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, is serving as the director on The Witcher 4. Slama previously stated the team working on The Witcher 4 will not deal with crunch or being overworked.

The last mainline game in The Witcher series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2015, for the Nintendo Switch in October 2019, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles