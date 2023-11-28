EA Sports FC 24 Tops the UK Retail Charts During Black Friday Week - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 25, 2023. Sales for the game jumped 101 percent week-on-week during Black Friday week with most of that being the pS5 version.

Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III dropped from second to third place as sales fell 30 percent. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to fourth place and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is down one spot to fifth place. Both games saw a small increase in sales.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shot up the charts from 32nd to 10th place as sales jumped 400 percent. God of War Ragnarök re-entered the top 20 in 18th place with sales up 102 percent, while the remake of Resident Evil 4 is up from 36th to 22nd place.

Overall, physical game sales for Black Friday week are seven percent higher than last year.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Super Mario Bros. Wonder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Assassin's Creed: Mirage Mortal Kombat 1 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

