Momotaro Dentetsu World and Super Mario RPG Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 314,699 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 19, 2023.

Super Mario RPG (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 301,334 units. Hogwarts Legacy (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 47,717 units.

Persona 5 Tactica (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 26,794 units. The PS5 version debuted in sixth place wit sales of 15,713 units.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 9,004 units.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) dropped two spots to third place wit sales of 50,545 units, while WarioWare: Move It! (NS) fell from fifth to eighth place with sales of 10,487 units.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4) is in seventh place with sales of 11,535 units, while the PS5 version is in 10th place with sales of 8,812 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 65,555 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 62,912 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,126 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 646 units, and the 3DS sold 22 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 314,699 (New) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 301,334 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 50,545 (1,025,821) [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 47,717 (New) [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica (ATLUS, 11/17/23) – 26,794 (New) [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica (ATLUS, 11/17/23) – 15,713 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 11,535 (71,669) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 10,487 (53,411) [NSW] Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS (Bandai Namco, 11/16/23) – 9,004 (New) [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 8,812 (72,131)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 51,282 (4,070,473) Switch OLED Model – 47,620 (6,088,734) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 11,630 (622,778) Switch Lite – 10,893 (5,582,776) Switch – 7,042 (19,508,122) Xbox Series X – 2,937 (237,163) PlayStation 4 – 646 (7,906,675) Xbox Series S – 189 (293,475) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 22 (1,192,627)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

