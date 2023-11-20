Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Discounted in the UK and Ireland - News

/ 542 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has discounted the price of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model bundle that comes with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online in the UK and Ireland.

The bundle is available for £309.99/€349.99 while supplies last. This is a discount of £56.98/€67.98.

Here is the link to the My Nintendo Store in the UK and Ireland.

Speed into the holidays with this Nintendo Switch – OLED Model bundle, just £309.99/€349.99! Orders over £70/€80 will also get a bonus Mario with Super Mushroom Holiday Ornament!



🇬🇧: https://t.co/b18lrQsjTW

🇮🇪: https://t.co/HCQAJRqRRe pic.twitter.com/YEXPzm8no3 — My Nintendo Store UK (@NintendoStoreUK) November 20, 2023

Retailers in the UK have also discounted the price of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 in the UK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles