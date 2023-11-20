PS5 Discounted to as Low as £359 in the UK - News

Several retailers in the UK have heavily discounted the price of the PlayStation 5.

ShopTo on eBay is currently selling the standard PS5 for £359.85. EE and Very are selling the PS5 for £379.

Very and GAME are selling the standard PS5 with EA Sports FC 24 for £399.

Retailers in the UK have also discounted the price of the Xbox Series X|S in the UK, while Nintendo has dropped the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

