Xbox Series X|S Consoles Discounted Up to £120 Off in the UK

Several retailers in the UK have heavily discounted the price of the Xbox Series X|S with savings up to £120 off.

Amazon UK and Smyths have discounted the Xbox Series X by £120 to £359. Microsoft, GAME, and Very have also discounted the Xbox Series X down to £369.

Smyths is selling an Xbox Series X bundle with Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition for £369, while GAME is selling the Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4 for £379.

The standard Xbox Series S is available for as low as £189 at Smyths and Amazon UK. The Xbox Series S Starter bundle is available for £199 at GAME.

Retailers in the UK have also discounted the price of the PS5 in the UK, while Nintendo has dropped the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

