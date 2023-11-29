PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Sales Comparison in the US - October 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 908 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S both launched in November 2020. The Xbox Series X|S launched in the US on November 10, 2020, and the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.
PS5 Vs. XSX|S US:
Gap change in latest month: 131,242 - PS5
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,007,248 - PS5
Total Lead: 4,220,462 - PS5
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 16,097,948
Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 11,877,486
October 2023 is the 36th month the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 131,242 units.
In the last 12 months, the PlayStation 5 has outsold Xbox Series X|S by 3.01 million units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 4.22 million units.
The PlayStation 5 has sold 16.10 million units in the US in 36 months, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 11.88 million units. The PlayStation 5 has a 57.5 percent marketshare (+4.0% year-over-year), compared to 42.5 percent for the Xbox Series X|S (-4.0% year-over-year).
The PlayStation 5 is currently 1.26 million units ahead the PlayStation 4 in the US when you align launches, while the Xbox Series X|S is behind the Xbox One by 1.47 million.
I miss the x360 vs ps3 era
But Sony needed that PS3 era in order to realize they had to do better. I feel the Sony now is slowly going down that same path - actually RAISING the entry price of PS5 this year, for example. That is the over-confident, bad Sony from the PS3 days coming back, thinking they can do no wrong because their console lead is so big.
Yea but I don't miss Sony from that era just because it helped them improve and I certainly don't want them to go back to that. I'll admit the pricing from Sony is getting annoying but that's the least of my worries. I'm very fortunate in that I can pretty much freely spend my money on gaming. Pricing is not something that concerns me. I just don't want them Sony delivering horrible games and bad ports like during the PS3 days. Sony was so bad then I got a PS3 for a month and sold it for a 360 and had an amazing time with that console.
Now Sony listens to devs about what they want in a console as far as hardware to make game development easier. They are pumping out great game after great game. They are also picking up 3rd party exclusives that matter to me. Yes this means I have to pay more but I'm willing to pay more if I'm getting the quality I want which is what Sony is giving me. So while I don't like paying more it's at least nice to know I'm paying more to a company that's also giving me more of what I want.
A great example is that internal review MS did of TLOU 2. MS in that review stated they can't pump out that kind of quality in a game. When even your rival admits they can't reach that level you know you're doing well. So I guess you kind of have to expect to pay more for the higher quality.
That must hurt like fire, losing the war on they're own ground. But, this is kind of Deja Vu, on the last generation, it was the very same Bloodbath.
Why do we think Microsoft isn't selling as well as Sony? Is it solely due to Spider-Man 2? Or are there other reasons for Xbox Series X/S to be selling so weakly?