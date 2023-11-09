PS5 Ships 46.6 Million Units as of September 2023 - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 46.6 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of September 30, 2023.

With 46.6 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of September that means 4.9 million units were shipped from July to September. This is up 1.6 million from the same quarter in 2022.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 3.9 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 47.6 million units shipped as of September 30, 2016. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 1.0 million units.

There were a total of 67.6 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 5.1 million from 62.5 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 67 percent of software sales.

There were 4.7 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 1.9 million from 6.6 million a year ago.

There were 107 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of five million from 102 million a year ago. Sony did not disclose the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. It was at 47.4 million at the end of March.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, reported revenue increased 233.4 billion yen ($1.54 billion) year-over-year to 954.1 billion yen ($6.32 billion), while operating income increased 6.8 billion yen ($0.05 billion) to 48.9 billion yen ($0.32 billion).

Sony's forecast for the Game & Network Services Segment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 are expected to be higher than the August forecast due to improved foreign exchange rates and an increase in sales from third-party titles and DLC.

"Sales are expected to be higher than the August forecast primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and an expected increase in sales of non-first-party titles including add-on content," reads the report from Sony.

"Operating income is expected to remain unchanged from the August forecast mainly due to the impact of the above-mentioned increase in sales of non-first-party titles, substantially offset primarily by the impact of changes in the launch dates of a portion of first-party titles. Adjusted OIBDA is expected to be higher than the August forecast mainly due to the same factors affecting operating income."

