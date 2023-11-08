GTAV Sales Top 190 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 410M, RDR 2 Sales Top 57M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 410 million units sold-in. This is up from 405 million units from the previous quarter. It is "one of the most successful, iconic and critically acclaimed brands in all of entertainment," according to Take-Two.

Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 190 million units, which is up from 185 million units. It is the "best-selling game of the past 10 years in the U.S., based on both unit and dollar sales."

Take-Two stated "active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway." The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has been confirmed to be released in early December.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 81 million units worldwide, which is up from 79 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 57 million units, which is up from 55 million units. It is the second best-selling title in the US over the past five years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 140 million units worldwide, which is the same as the previous quarter. It is the best-selling basketball simulation IP in the US based on dollar and unit sales.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 81 million units worldwide, which is the same as the previous quarter.. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 27 million and Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 18 million units. Both these figures are the same from the previous quarter.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 68 million units, which is up from 67 million units. The BioShock series has sold-in nearly 42 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

