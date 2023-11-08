Rockstar to Release First GTA VI Trailer in Early December - News

/ 296 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser in a message on Twitter has confirmed the rumor the company will be releasing the first trailer Grand Theft Auto VI in early December.

"Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games," said Houser. "Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you."

Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles