Embracer's Free Radical Design Reportedly Faces Closure

TimeSplitters developer Free Radical Design is at threat of being closed just two years after being re-established, according to sources who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

Free Radical Design is owned by Embracer Group, which has been undergoing a restructure that has seen multiple studios closed, games closed, and employees laid off.

The sources claim the TimeSplitters developer has been part of an evaluation and employees have been told it could close. UK employment law requires companies to consult with employees for a minimum of 30 days before making any redundancies.

LinkedIn and social media does show that at least 15 employees at Free Radical Design in just last the 24 hours have published posts looking for work. This includes a lead game designer, senior artist, senior technical artist, game designer and the studio’s IT manager.

it is possible the studio could remain open in a third party shows interest in acquiring it.

Free Radical Design was formed in 1999 and went bankrupt in 2008. The studio developed the TimeSplitters series and Second Sight. What was left of the company was acquired by Crytek and rebranded.

The studio was reformed in May 2021 by key members of original Free Radical Design team. This includes founders Steve Ellis and David Doak.

