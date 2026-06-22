Steam Machine Price Revealed, Starts at $1,049 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 679 Views
Valve after months of wait has revealed the price for the Steam Machine, starting at $1,049 for the 512GB version without a controller.
The Steam Machine with 512GB bundled with a Steam Controller is priced at $1,128. This is $20 cheaper than the buying the controller separately.
The Steam Machine with 2TB without a controller is priced at $1,349, while with bundle with a Steam Controller is priced at $1,428. These versions also come with two extra faceplates - red fabric and solid walnut.
For those interested, you can join the waiting list to mode a reservation on the official Steam Machine page on Steam by June 25 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.
"Steam Machine, like our other hardware products, is made up of many components that we source from manufacturers around the world," said Valve in a statement. "The price at which we sell our hardware is a direct result of the cost of these components. We felt like we had a good understanding of how those costs might change over time when we first started sourcing them for Steam Machine back in 2023. That understanding was born from the many years of data we all have about the evolution of PC hardware prices – primarily, that it tends to get cheaper over time as new technology arrives.
"Over the past year or so, that has changed quickly and significantly, most visibly for RAM and storage components. There are a variety of reasons, all of which are affecting hardware products everywhere. The overall effect is that our original goal for the price of Steam Machine is no longer viable. So the prices we're sharing today reflect the state of the world for manufacturing; or, more accurately, it reflects the price of the components as we've secured them over the past 6 months.
"Price wasn't the only thing impacted by all of this: availability was as well. There were periods where we found we couldn't source some of our components at all, at any price. More than anything else, this has impacted the number of units we've been able to produce for launch."
Here are the Steam Machine prices:
- 512GB without Steam Controller - $1,049 / €1,039 / £879
- 512GB with Steam Controller - $1,128 / €1,108 / £938
- 2TB without Steam Controller - $1,349 / €1,359 / £1,149
- 2TB with Steam Controller - $1,428 / €1,428 / £1,208
Steam Machine Specs:
- CPU - Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T - up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP
- GPU - Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs - 2.45GNz max sustained clock, 110W TDP
- RAM - 16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
- Power - Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V
- Storage - Two Steam Machine models - 512GB NVMe SSD and 2TB NVMe SSD - Both models include a high-speed microSD card slot
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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They are out of their minds if they thought this was going to help them break into the console market. The specs are below PS5 and Xbox Series X including 300-500 GB less storage space and a weaker GPU that is like 5% below PS5 and 10% below Series X in framerate at matched settings, and PS5 and Series X are $600 for the comparable digital model. We know Xbox at least is selling that model at a loss, but would be like $800 if sold at break even.
I just put together a PC on PC Part Picker with Steam Machine tier specs for $850 just to see if it could be done, and that is buying parts at retail, Valve gets discounts for buying parts in bulk right from each manufacturer. This is just not a mass market price tag.
It's weaker than a Standard PS5??? Thanks for the info. Yeah it's completely DOA then. I have absolutely no idea why someone wouldn't just build their own PC or get a Pro.
Yeah, Digital Foundry compared it to PS5 with matched settings in a few games that have unlocked framerate on console in their test, PS5 got about 3-5% higher framerate overall, Steam Machine did win in the CPU bound sections of Crimson Desert with it's 1 generation newer Zen 3 CPU running at a higher clock rate, but on GPU bound sections of Crimson Desert and other games, PS5 was typically winning. Not to mention PS5 Digital is 825 GB and this is 512 GB.
That price makes it a device for Valve fans and collectors. Anyone else would be better with a cheaper prebuild PC.
I've got a new video discussing the latest Steam Machine price and details. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYeZq2h6Nr8
So £1200 for me, no thanks. And I say that because: A) 512GB is not enough and B) you need a controller. Sorry Valve, DOA and it will probably flop harder than the Google Stadia.
Did they made a change in the specs?
The specs are the same. The RAMpocalypse is what happened to cause this ridiculous price. At least in part.
A little higher than than the $400 price I would have been willing to pay.
That was in my ballpark of guesses when it was first shown, waayyy before the RAMpocalypse happened. But even now, I was thinking like $800, with $1000 for the top end. I feel bad for Valve but I feel even worse about that eventual PS6 unveil next year...
So for the base price, you don’t even include a controller? I get that the Steam controller is too premium, and you can probably use any other controller to play games on it. But you can’t even include some sort of regular controller that’s able to do the job to the console?
$1130, yeah, knew it would be $1000+ after the Steam Deck price increase, but it likely would have been more than the $800 I expectef before it.