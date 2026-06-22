Steam Machine Price Revealed, Starts at $1,049 - News

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Valve after months of wait has revealed the price for the Steam Machine, starting at $1,049 for the 512GB version without a controller.

The Steam Machine with 512GB bundled with a Steam Controller is priced at $1,128. This is $20 cheaper than the buying the controller separately.

The Steam Machine with 2TB without a controller is priced at $1,349, while with bundle with a Steam Controller is priced at $1,428. These versions also come with two extra faceplates - red fabric and solid walnut.

For those interested, you can join the waiting list to mode a reservation on the official Steam Machine page on Steam by June 25 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

"Steam Machine, like our other hardware products, is made up of many components that we source from manufacturers around the world," said Valve in a statement. "The price at which we sell our hardware is a direct result of the cost of these components. We felt like we had a good understanding of how those costs might change over time when we first started sourcing them for Steam Machine back in 2023. That understanding was born from the many years of data we all have about the evolution of PC hardware prices – primarily, that it tends to get cheaper over time as new technology arrives.

"Over the past year or so, that has changed quickly and significantly, most visibly for RAM and storage components. There are a variety of reasons, all of which are affecting hardware products everywhere. The overall effect is that our original goal for the price of Steam Machine is no longer viable. So the prices we're sharing today reflect the state of the world for manufacturing; or, more accurately, it reflects the price of the components as we've secured them over the past 6 months.

"Price wasn't the only thing impacted by all of this: availability was as well. There were periods where we found we couldn't source some of our components at all, at any price. More than anything else, this has impacted the number of units we've been able to produce for launch."

Here are the Steam Machine prices:

512GB without Steam Controller - $1,049 / € 1,039 / £879

512GB with Steam Controller - $1,128 / € 1,108 / £938

2TB without Steam Controller - $1,349 / € 1,359 / £1,149

2TB with Steam Controller - $1,428 / € 1,428 / £1,208

Steam Machine Specs:

CPU - Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T - up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP

GPU - Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs - 2.45GNz max sustained clock, 110W TDP

RAM - 16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

Power - Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V

Storage - Two Steam Machine models - 512GB NVMe SSD and 2TB NVMe SSD - Both models include a high-speed microSD card slot

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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