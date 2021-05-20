Free Radical Design Is Back, Developing Next TimeSplitters Game - News

Publisher Deep Silver has announced Free Radical Design has been reformed by key members of original Free Radical Design team. This includes founders Steve Ellis and David Doak.

Free Radical Design will start development on the next entry in the TimeSplitters franchise in the coming months. The developer is based in Nottingham and is currently focused on building the studio before starting development.

"It’s this unique style that earned the TimeSplitters series a large and passionate following who will, without doubt, be excited by the formation of Deep Silver’s latest studio and will look forward to learning more as the franchise moves forward," said Deep Silver global brand and marketing director Paul Nicholls.

Free Radical Design studio development director Steve Ellis added, "To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible. While we cannot tell you anything more at the moment, we look forward to sharing information in the future."

A new Deep Silver Studio is coming - Free Radical Design pic.twitter.com/N5qTTcZfsW — Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 20, 2021

