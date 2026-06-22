Sonic the Hedgehog 35th Anniversary Livestream Set for June 23 - News

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Sega announced it will be hosting a birthday livestream for the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog on June 23 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The broadcast will be raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and feature "special guests, gameplay, activities, music, and more."

It will be hosted by Jacki Jing, GamesCage, and RogersBase, with guests Angelica Trae, DawnSR, Emerldd, Emzberry, Evan Stanley, Izzibell, JadenBombastic, KennieAdventure, Loveretro, MaeMaeTown, OkayLandy, SamProcrastinates, Smirky, Sonic_1992, and TreasureHuntingSonic.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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