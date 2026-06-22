Live-Action Sea of Thieves Movie in Development - News

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A live-action movie based on the popular Xbox game, Sea of Thieves, is in development, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for his work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be producing the movie through his company, Hisako Films. A director has not been attached yet.

"The main character of a Sea of Thieves game is actually the player and the community," said Xbox chief content officer Matt Booty.

"So if you sit down to think about Sea of Thieves, it's not, Who are the main characters? What's the plot? It's a super social game, but there's a tone to Sea of Thieves. It's built on a very cooperative community, so you can start to sense what that's going to be like."

Sea of Thieves released for the Xbox One and PC in March 2018, for the Xbox Series X|S in March 204, and for the PlayStation 5 in April 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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