Capcom Spotlight Set for June 25 - News

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Capcom announced it will host a Capcom Spotlight showcase this Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be approximately 30 minutes in length and feature "updates to games that are out now, plus new info on upcoming titles."

Confirmed games include Dragon's Dogma II: Dark Arisen, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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