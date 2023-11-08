#DRIVE Rally Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Pixel Perfect Dude has announced #DRIVE Rally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in 2024.

#DRIVE Rally not only nails the spirit of the 90s. It reignites it for a new generation of drivers. Whether you’re a veteran of dirt roads or a rookie just looking to get their tires wet, this game will let you redefine speed over and over again.

#DRIVE World

From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli. Take a journey to a diverse world you haven’t experienced in racing games before.

Legendary Cars

Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more. We’re going 90s this time, so there’s also going to be new stuff. Das Sandsturm and Celestia just for a start!

Passionate Co-Drivers

Your co-driver can be your biggest cheerleader and toughest judge. It’s a partnership that thrives on performance and emotions! Celebrate the victories together, but be ready to face criticism in failures.

#DRIVE Design

Build your cars from the ground up to match your racing style and rally your way. Personalize the body, the paintwork, the decals, and then add that little cherry on top with custom decorations.

#DRIVE Arcade Mechanics

Simple enough for beginners yet addictively challenging and demanding in its depth. It’s a handling system designed to bring back joy to racing games.

Retro Revival

#DRIVE Rally is packed with throwbacks, nods, and Easter eggs that’ll make any car enthusiast take a trip down memory lane.

Photo Mode

Get creative and capture your greatest #DRIVE Rally moments. Adjust the angles, switch filters, go crazy. Create the perfect shot and then share it with your friends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

