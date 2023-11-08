Rumor: GTA VI Announcement Imminent, Trailer to Release in December - News

/ 785 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Rockstar Games is planning to officially announce Grand Theft Auto VI as early as this week, according to people familiar Rockstar's plan who spoke with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

The developer plans to publish the first trailer for GTA VI in December to celebrate Rockstar's 25th anniversary, according to the sources.

Grand Theft Auto V is the second best-selling video game of all time, only trailing Minecraft. The game has sold over 185 million units. The Grand Theft Auto series has sold over 405 million units.

It was previously reported GTA VI for the first time in the series will have a playable female protagonist. The woman is Latina and is one of two leading characters in a story that influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

The game is reportedly set in a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles