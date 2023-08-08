GTAV Sales Top 185 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 405M, RDR 2 Sales Top 55M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 405 million units sold-in. This is up from 400 million units from the previous quarter ending March 31, 2022. It is "one of the most successful, iconic and critically acclaimed brands in all of entertainment," according to Take-Two.

Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 185 million units, which is up from 180 million units. It is the "best-selling game of the past 10 years in the U.S., based on both unit and dollar sales."

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 79 million units worldwide, which is up from 75 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 55 million units, which is up from 53 million units. It is the second best-selling title in the US over the past five years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 140 million units worldwide, which is up from 135 million units. It is the best-selling basketball simulation IP in the US based on dollar and unit sales.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 81 million units worldwide. This is up from 80 million in the previous quarter. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 27 million, which is the same as the previous quarter. Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 18 million units, which is is up from 17 million units.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 67 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter. The BioShock series has sold-in nearly 42 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

