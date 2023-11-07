Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops the Australian Charts, MGS Master Collection Debuts in 5th - Sales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has topped the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 29, 2023.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has debuted in fifth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in second place, EA Sports UFC 5 is in third place, and EA Sports FC 24 is in fourth place. NBA 2K24 is in sixth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in seventh place, and Assassin's Creed Mirage is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports UFC 5 EA Sports FC 24 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - NEW NBA 2K24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed Mirage Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V

