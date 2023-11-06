Mike Ybarra Expects Blizzard to be More Independent Under Xbox - News

/ 567 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Ybarra in an interview with The Verge said he expects the company to have more independence now that they are part of Microsoft and Xbox due to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer giving teams creative freedom.

"I think the way [Spencer] approaches building teams and focusing on culture and enabling creative freedom is going to give Blizzard a lot more of that sense of being an independent studio than ever before," said Ybarra.

"That’s what I really mean when I talk about a new era of possibilities, of empowerment, of serving players even better than we ever have."

Microsoft in October completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King and CEO Bobby Kotick is set to step down at the end of the year.

Spencer did make appearance during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony on Friday to welcome Blizzard to the Xbox family.

"Now that Blizzard is part of Xbox, we will nurture the essence of what makes Blizzard unique," said Spencer at the time. "We are going to empower our new colleagues to continue what they do best - redefining existing genres, and creating new never-before-seen experiences. In Azeroth, in near-future-Earth, in Sanctuary, and beyond. I'm honored to be able to be here, to help welcome all of you to Blizzcon 2023."

He added, "The future of Blizzard is brighter than ever."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles