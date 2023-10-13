By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is Stepping Down at the End of the Year

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 878 Views

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year now that Microsoft has completed its acquisition of the gaming publisher.

"I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition," said Kotick in an email sent to Activision Blizzard employees today.

"Phil has asked me to stay on as CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we have agreed that I will do that through the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players."

Kotick was CEO of Activision from 1991 to 2008 and afterwards became CEO of Activision Blizzard when the merger of Activision and Vivendi Games was completed.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier stated Kotick will leave the company on January 1, 2024 after 33 years being CEO.

11 Comments
EpicRandy (4 hours ago)

What do you know, the deal is already proving to be great for the industry.

Imaginedvl (4 hours ago)

I was expecting this to happen obviously but to announce it right away.. wow :)

The Fury (4 hours ago)

He's getting quite the pay off from this sale, doubt he cares what happens really.

shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

Great news. In the space of about a week we learned that John Riccitiello (former head of EA) is stepping down from Unity, and now that Bobby Kotick is gone at ABK at the end of the year. Two of the worst gaming CEO's of all-time finally out of our hair. Gamers rejoice.

2zosteven (4 hours ago)

goodbye grey sky!

Leynos (1 hour ago)

Someone else shitty will replace him but for the moment YAY!

Shadis (1 hour ago)

And nothing of value will be lost...

axumblade (1 hour ago)

Girl, bye.

ClassicGamingWizzz (25 minutes ago)

16 millions is what he will get january.

Libara ClassicGamingWizzz (17 minutes ago)

Closer to $400m.

ClassicGamingWizzz Libara (1 minute ago)

Totillo is saying 14 plus 2 million in shares but some site say its fucking almost 400 million lmao

