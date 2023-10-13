Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is Stepping Down at the End of the Year - News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year now that Microsoft has completed its acquisition of the gaming publisher.

"I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition," said Kotick in an email sent to Activision Blizzard employees today.

"Phil has asked me to stay on as CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we have agreed that I will do that through the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players."

Kotick was CEO of Activision from 1991 to 2008 and afterwards became CEO of Activision Blizzard when the merger of Activision and Vivendi Games was completed.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier stated Kotick will leave the company on January 1, 2024 after 33 years being CEO.

As the Microsoft-Activision deal closes, Bobby Kotick says he'll stay on as CEO through the end of the year. On January 1, 2024, Kotick will depart the company he took over 33 years ago — a massive change for the video game industry — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 13, 2023

