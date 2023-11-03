Phil Spencer: 'The Future of Blizzard is Brighter Than Ever' - News

/ 778 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer made an appearance during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony to welcome Blizzard to the Xbox family.

"Now that Blizzard is part of Xbox, we will nurture the essence of what makes Blizzard unique," said Spencer.

"We are going to empower our new colleagues to continue what they do best - redefining existing genres, and creating new never-before-seen experiences. In Azeroth, in near-future-Earth, in Sanctuary, and beyond. I'm honored to be able to be here, to help welcome all of you to Blizzcon 2023."

He added, "The future of Blizzard is brighter than ever."

Microsoft in October completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King and CEO Bobby Kotick is set to step down at the end of the year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles