Phil Spencer: 'The Future of Blizzard is Brighter Than Ever' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 778 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer made an appearance during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony to welcome Blizzard to the Xbox family.
"Now that Blizzard is part of Xbox, we will nurture the essence of what makes Blizzard unique," said Spencer.
"We are going to empower our new colleagues to continue what they do best - redefining existing genres, and creating new never-before-seen experiences. In Azeroth, in near-future-Earth, in Sanctuary, and beyond. I'm honored to be able to be here, to help welcome all of you to Blizzcon 2023."
He added, "The future of Blizzard is brighter than ever."
Microsoft in October completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King and CEO Bobby Kotick is set to step down at the end of the year.
I'm just glad he referenced StarCraft when Mike Ybarra didn't lol. I'm hoping that's the one area Phil pushes Blizzard into. Making more StarCraft.
I'd like to see more Starcraft but not a strategy game. Just more games set in that world. They had a Ghost game they were doing that was like an FPS game I wish they would do something like that.
I know Ares was in development as an FPS, but was cancelled in favor of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4.
They’ll likely give Blizzard more time & money, but as we’ve seen recently that is not good enough to make great games.
Xbox needs people competent to give good feedback and make sure the games are headed on the right direction. This hands off nonsense leads to failure.
That Matt Booty is anywhere near any developer is shocking. Tell me what has he done well for Xbox exactly? Halo infinite debacle was Booty prime responsibility , but after that massive failure he gets a promotion !!!!!!
Blizzard are a shadow of their former self. They have literally been doing everything wrong. It's hard to see how Microsoft will screw things up even more, so yeah the future probably is going to be brighter. By how much though remains to be seen
I mean they are beating a lot of their records lately (last was with Diablo 4), and their games are very successful :) This is what you call "literally been doing everything wrong"?
I get that people on social medias are following the unhappy minority crowd (like the D2 hardcore fans who wanted a clone of D2 etc...), but Blizzard IS a successful company and their games are def. very successful too... So you may want to review your definition of doing literally everything wrong :D
Diablo 4 launched well, however it has a lot of issues regarding scaling, loot, battlepass, skills etc. Skins cost $20 each! Overwatch 2 bombed hard, Warcraft 3 reforged was a disaster, Heroes of the storm is dead, Diablo immortal exists, the D4 & COD crossover is an absolute joke, do I need to say more? They have made so many mistakes. Yes they are breaking records, like the most overwhelmingly negative game in Steam's history
It does not. People are finding issues EVERYWHERE.
Today if a game, or anything for that matter, has a little thing not perfect, it is trash.
And if a minority is bitching something somewhere, it becomes "most overwhelmingly negative". And if you look at Steam a lot of those "reviews" are actually coming with a comment either stating that it is from Sony fans because fuck the aqcuisition or Diablo 2 fans who wanted a clone. I mean, Dìablo 4 is a very good game, very successful and you saying that Blizzard is literraly doing everything wrong", is simply, plain wrong. And numbers shows it... I'm talking about a business here, not an painting...
Skins do cost that much, have you even seen the store? Overwatch 2's backlash is entirely justified, over 200,000 people is not a "minority". They shutdown Overwatch 1, something people PAID for, and scrapped the promised PVE mode. Overwatch 2 is an inferior product. You didn't even bother to respond to my other criticisms regarding the other games. I agree, Diablo 4 had a good launch but that doesn't mean Blizzard is in good state, stop being in denial. Look at the rest of their franchises!
Im not buying this from phil.. blizzard is like bungie dependent on gaas and they might suffer soon.
Thats not saying much ,blizzard is a shit in state for years now.
Its not a lie xD
Blizzard at some point was THE best gaming studio.
If papa phill makes warcraft great again i built a pc for it
Papa phill puts them making warcraft 4 and its good? I will never trash his ass again.