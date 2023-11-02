Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Debuts on the Japanese Charts, XS Outsells the PS5 - Sales

/ 434 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 163,176 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 29, 2023.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 19,330 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in third place with sales of 13,717 units.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) dropped from second to fourth place with sales of 12,509 units.

The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (NS) took fifth place with sales of 9,150 units, Pikmin 4 (NS) came in sixth place with sales of 7,932 units and Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) came in seventh place with sales of 5,149 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took eighth place with sales of 4,763 units, while Minecraft (NS) came in ninth place with sales of 4,371 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 3,264 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 66,161 units sold. The Xbox Series X|S sold 3,301 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 2,933 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,006 units, and the 3DS sold 23 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 163,176 (801,810) [NSW] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 19,330 (New) [PS5] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 13,717 (New) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 12,509 (89,857) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 9,150 (63,414) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,932 (930,538) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,149 (5,168,231) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,763 (5,525,023) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,371 (3,295,992) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,264 (5,311,793)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 53,381 (5,937,965) Switch – 6,200 (19,582,667) Switch Lite – 6,580 (5,534,410) Xbox Series X – 2,903 (229,898) PlayStation 5 – 2,717 (3,931,232) PlayStation 4 – 1,006 (7,903,393) Xbox Series S – 398 (290,299) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 216 (589,937) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 23 (1,192,558)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles