Starfield Getting Nvidia DLSS Support Next Week via Steam Beta Update - News

posted 3 hours ago

Bethesda Game Studios announced the next update for the PC version of Starfield will release next week into Steam Beta.

The update will add Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported PCs. There will also be other optimizations and improvements.

"We've been hard at work on Starfield updates and will be putting our next one into Steam Beta next week," announced Bethesda.

"This update will feature Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimizations and improvements. You'll be able to opt-in to try it via the Steam Beta options. We’d love your feedback before it goes live for all PC and Xbox players after that.

"Stay tuned for the specifics soon, and thanks for playing!"

