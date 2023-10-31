ARK: Survival Ascended Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

ARK: Survival Ascended has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 44, 2023, which ended October 31, 2023.

Cities: Skylines II in its second week has dropped from first to second place. EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to third place, Baldur's Gate 3 is down from third to fourth place, and Call of Duty dropped from fourth to fifth place.

Love Is All Around shot up the charts in its second week to enter the top 10 in sixth place. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales following a discount re-entered the top 10 in seventh and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

ARK: Survival Ascended - NEW Cities: Skylines II EA Sports FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty Love Is All Around Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Deck Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 ARK: Survival Ascended - NEW Cities: Skylines II EA Sports FC 24 PUBG: Battlegrounds Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty Apex legends Love Is All Around Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

