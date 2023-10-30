Marvel's Wolverine is in the Same Universe as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar speaking on Kinda Funny Games in an interview revealed the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine game is in the same universe as the PlayStation Spider-Man games.

"They're all 1048," said Intihar when asked by Greg Miller if the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine game is in the same universe as the Marvel's Spider-Man games.

Intihar was asked why Wolverine didn't make a cameo in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and he said "There was a decision not to do it… I think for us, we wanted to let that team cook, and who knows what the future holds, but right now let’s let them do their thing."

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced in September 2021 for the PlayStation 5.

