Report: PlayStation Producer Connie Booth Leaves Sony

The PlayStation head of internal production Connie Booth has reportedly left Sony, according to God of War and Twisted Metal series creator David Jaffe.

"Sad, frustrating, potentially super disrespectful news dropping tomorrow about PlayStation if my sources are correct," said Jaffe on Sunday. He added "the Sony we all came up with is mostly dead."

Jaffe later confirmed the news is for Booth leaving the company as he said he heard this from "verified from people outside of Sony." This has yet to be confirmed by Booth or Sony.

"She is no longer at Sony," said Jaffe. "I don’t have a lot of details, I don’t know if she was fired, or laid off – when I heard the story everyone was telling me she was fired, and then I heard that her team was also walked out of the building. I don’t know if that’s just someone being dramatic or if that actually happened."

Jaffe doesn't have the full details as it is coming from multiple sources and is sure at least Booth has left as he heard it from two people inside Sony and two people outside Sony. He also claims Booth is being replaced by Angie Smets, who worked at Guerrilla for 20 years.

Booth had worked at PlayStation since the early days and been involved in the production of over 100 games, starting with the original Crash Bandicoot as a senior producer. She has also been involved with Ratchet & Clank, inFAMOUS, SOCOM, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Days Done, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more.

