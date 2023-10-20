Nintendo Accounts to 'Help Ease Transition' to the Switch Successor - News

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser in an interview with Inverse was asked about the rumors and reports that Nintendo showed off the successor to the Nintendo Switch behind closed doors at Gamescom over the summer and about helping Switch owners transition to the Switch 2.

Bowser said he won't comment on the Switch 2 rumors, however, he did say the Nintendo Account will help ease the transition for players who end up buying the Switch successor.

"Well, first I can't comment — or I won't comment, I should say — on the rumors that are out there," said Bowser. "But one thing we've done with the Switch to help with that communication and transition is the formation of the Nintendo Account.

"In the past, every device we transitioned to had a whole new account system. Creating the Nintendo Account will allow us to communicate with our players if and when we make a transition to a new platform, to help ease that process or transition.

"Our goal is to minimize the dip you typically see in the last year of one cycle and the beginning of another. I can't speak to the possible features of a new platform, but the Nintendo Account is a strong basis for having that communication as we make the transition."

It was recently confirmed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives at the company met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss the next-generation Switch.

One leaker claims Nintendo has targeted a release of September 24, 2024 for the Switch successor. There is also the possibility of an early November 2024 release for the console. It has an internal name of NG, however, a final name isn't known.

The leaker claims Nintendo will release two SKUs of the Nintendo Switch 2 with a digital model priced at $400 and a standard model priced at $449.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

