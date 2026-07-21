Xbox Game Pass Adds Halo: Campaign Evolved, Beast of Reincarnation, and More - News

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Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Halo: Campaign Evolved, Beast of Reincarnation, Shift at Midnight, Hell is Us, Mistfall Hunter, Corsair Cove, and Heretic + Hexen.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

The Planet Crafter (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 21

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Embark on a chill terraforming experience alone or in online co-op. You are sent to a hostile planet with one mission: make it habitable for humans. You’ll have to survive, collect resources, build your base, produce machines to heat the planet, create an oxygen-rich atmosphere and eventually geo-engineer an entire planet.

Coming Soon

Shift at Midnight (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 22

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with XBOX Game Pass! In this online co-op detective horror game, you’ll work with two other players across randomly generated shifts to investigate your customers. Some of them are not what they seem, but make one mistake, and you’ll be forced to board up, set traps, and hide!

Hell is Us (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 23

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Ready your blade and follow your instincts. Step into Hadea, a nation shattered by civil war and cursed by a supernatural calamity. Master brutal melee combat, unravel a dark mystery, and explore on your own terms. The game doesn’t hold your hand. It sets you free through true exploration and rich storytelling.

Halo: Campaign Evolved (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 28

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with XBOX Game Pass! Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved’s campaign, rebuilt from the ground up. Play the legendary story with HD visuals, refined controls, up to 4-player online co-op, 3 new missions, and an expanded arsenal of weapons, vehicles, and new enemies.

Mistfall Hunter (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with XBOX Game Pass! Mistfall Hunter is a dark fantasy extraction ARPG. Combine skills, talents, and gear for each class in thrilling combat! Whether you team up or go solo, one thing remains certain — only by fighting your way through can you return with a full haul. Good luck, Gyldhunter.

Corsair Cove (PC) – July 31

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Build a sprawling pirate haven, raise a fleet to explore the high seas, and take on the crown to keep the age of piracy alive in this city-builder game. From ale to flintlock pistols, from scallywags to swashbucklers, you’ll need to manage complex production chains and govern a rowdy crew to reign supreme.

Heretic + Hexen (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – August 4

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Step into the definitive re-release of two dark spell-casting shooters that shaped the genre. This enhanced restoration makes Heretic + Hexen available to new audiences and long-time fans with expanded accessibility across more platforms and languages than ever before.

Beast of Reincarnation (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with XBOX Game Pass! Game Freak’s brand-new title, Beast of Reincarnation, is an action RPG with a fusion of real-time and turn-based combat. Experience the innovative “one-person, one-dog action RPG” in the beautiful yet harsh post-apocalyptic Japan. What awaits at the end of Emma and Koo’s journey?

In Case You Missed It

Buckshot Roulette (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 8

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Buckshot Roulette is a tabletop horror take on the infamous game of Russian Roulette, with a proper 12-gauge pump-action shotgun. Live and blank shells are inserted into the chamber in a hidden sequence. Take aim and pull the trigger. Four enter. One leaves. Roll the dice with your life.

Denshattack! (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 15

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Flip, trick and grind your train in a fast-paced, off-the-rails ride through a colorful Japanese dystopia. Outmatch rival gangs, wreck a shady megacorp, and take back the tracks with nothing but skill, speed, and style.

In-Game Benefits

Zenless Zone Zero (PC) – Available July 29

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

The first-gen Void Hunter who slumbered for a century, Remielle, descends. Does she bring hostility or opportunity? Sigrid, Deputy Director of the Airspace Patrol, arrives alongside her. Blades and Ether intertwine as a new bond of trust takes shape. Select an S-Rank Agent for the 2nd Anniversary!

Leaving July 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Don’t want the fun to end? Save on these games now before they leave Game Pass!

Back to the Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Crusader Kings 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Rain World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Sniper Elite Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Whiskerwood (PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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