Wreckreation 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer When Tides Turn has announced open-world arcade racing game, Wreckreation 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"Over the last six months we’ve been talking directly to players about what they want from a modern arcade driving game, and Wreckreation 2 is the result of those conversations," said When Tides Turn studio head Fiona Sperry. "From handling and progression to events and world design, our community has already helped shape key aspects of the experience. We’re building this game with the players, not just for them."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Wreckreation 2 is an open-world arcade racing game where every slam, every shortcut, and every takedown can change the outcome.

Every Race is a Battle

Victory isn’t just about finding the fastest line. It’s about reading your rivals, choosing the right moment to attack, fighting for every position and taking risks that others won’t.

Slam opponents aside, force mistakes, seize opportunities and deliver the perfect takedown. Every race unfolds differently, creating battles that last from the first corner to the finish line.

A World Built for Battling

Welcome to Heartbreak City. Every neighborhood has its own character, and every road offers another opportunity to gain an advantage.

Battle your way through dense downtown streets. Test your speed on sweeping overhead freeways. Turn expansive airport runways and towering dockyards into giant playgrounds, then uncover hidden backroads full of daring shortcuts.

The more you learn Heartbreak City, the more it gives back. Every shortcut discovered, every route mastered and every risk taken becomes another advantage when the battle begins.

Your City, Your Challenge

Whether you’re battling for first place in a Race, surviving the chaos of Road Rage, hunting rivals in Marked Man, escaping Pursuits, mastering Blackspots, conquering Wreckonings or becoming the last car standing in Eliminators, there’s always another way to prove yourself.

Jump into your favorite events, discover new ones as you explore, or create and share your own experiences with Live Mix. However you choose to play, Heartbreak City is yours to master.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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