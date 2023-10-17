Analyst Claims Sony is 'Under Pressure' to React to Microsoft Acquiring Activision Blizzard - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,479 Views
Ampere Analysis games research director Piers Harding-Rolls speaking with GamesIndustry is claiming Sony Interactive Entertainment is "under pressure" following Microsoft completing its deal to acquire gaming giant Activision Blizzard.
He expects Sony to react by investing in PlayStation, as well as making more acquisitions of its own, including one large enough to move the needle.
"Sony surely is under pressure to react, even after their Bungie acquisition," said Harding-Rolls. "I expect further investments and acquisitions for PlayStation, including a large one that would move the needle for them in a meaningful way."
Midia Research senior games analyst Karol Severin believes Sony could expand PlayStation beyond what Microsoft is working on. This includes using Sony's strength in the film, TV, and music industry to offer a cross-entertainment subscription.
"Sony has one of the most impressive content catalogues on Earth," Severin said. "Bringing it together in a subscription offering for example could pose a solid competitive answer to Xbox’s cross-platform efforts. It will be increasingly difficult to compete with Microsoft on games only. The only response for Sony on the games-only side would be buying something really big like Take-Two, but that is unlikely.
Sony completed its $3.5 billion acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie in July 2022.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Fuck this !@#$#@! Stop this acquisitions sh@#! Don't turn multiplatforms into exclusives, create new things! Don't follow the "easy" route that Xbox decided to take! Be bold Sony, make Playstation better, not Xbox, or Nintendo, worse!!
PS will end up buying smaller studios, that's pretty much what they have done except for Bungie.
Not only that, they bought (outside of the PC converstion studio) all studios they had close working relationships with or startups. It felt more like Sony wasn't buying to compete but buying to stop MS from stifling them by acquiring their 2nd party studios.
Yes that is the way Sony should keep growing. They have increased their investment in Playstation (almost doubling amount on 1st party studios, plus quite the money on M&A compared to the past) and also shown with SM2 that they have great content.
Sony can react by making games, use their massive backlog (they bought Psygnosis ages ago, it's owns like 30 IPs alone) of owned IPs and relationships with already owned studios to offer games of varying sizes and value. They don't need to try and outbid MS, they can't and shouldn't. Stop playing MS game and play theirs.
I don't think there is any real value on the dormant Psygnosis IPs after so long. Making new IPs works a lot better for Sony. Their main issue now is manpower.
The flip side to that though, these dormant IP can be relaunched, reimagined and most of the gaming audience now, doesn't know what Psygnosis made 30 years ago.
Psygnosis was just an example, it's about owning the IPs more than specific ones. Owned IP allows you to control what you offer, even if this means they make new IPs and just get studios, both own or commissioned to make games. Sony don't need to purchase publishers to prop up a lackluster back catalogue like MS, they have the skills to create new IP and backcatagolgue already.
Now, you are right on man power but that's where 2nd party comes in, a practice it seems isn't really used that much. Getting independent studios to make your owned IPs allows you control that game, allows that studio to get a revenue and stays away from splashing silly money on buying studios who will be working on your owned IPs anyway or paying for exclusivity.
Of course then you could argue that 2nd parties don't want that and want to control the games they make so they benefit but that's a risk as without someone like Sony helping push and promoter the game it might not succeed.
Anyway all are options and better than just throwing money around not making any games.
Square Enix sounds like a good candidate for Sony.
Sony just needs to keep doing what they've been doing. I don't think they do much of anything beyond that. I love how he says it's going to be difficult to compete with MS on games only when MS isn't even up to PS standards yet.
It's insane even after owning all that IP, Xbox is still somehow smaller than PS. It would be interesting to see the revenue breakdown for both Xbox and PS.
The deal looks bad for Sony, particularly since they tried so hard to stop it, but in reality it poses no threat to their continued dominance of the console market and as for subscription services they've barely tried to push PS+ outside of their own platform anyways and Xbox isn't competing there. But like I said it does look bad to the uninformed shareholder and that unfortunately might put them under pressure.
I think this is spot on and I agree. From the outside looking in, it looks terrible. The reality though is it's not that bad. Spiderman 2 coming out to 90's is just another reminder. Sony just needs to keep doing what they are doing and they will retain a large majority of their fan base.
Is PlayStation feeling the pressure? Sure. Microsoft just gobbled up the world's largest 3rd party publisher/developer. However, Sony has a massive portfolio of games and 20+ studios of their own. They don't "need" to purchase another company. Will they? Absolutely. But it won't be EA, Take Two or even Square Enix. Bungie will remain their largest purchase for at least the next 10 years.
I could see Sony trying to strengthen their relationships with Square Enix, Konami, Capcom, From Software, but they don't have the money to go toe to toe with Microsoft on buying companies.