Analyst Claims Sony is 'Under Pressure' to React to Microsoft Acquiring Activision Blizzard - News

/ 1,479 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ampere Analysis games research director Piers Harding-Rolls speaking with GamesIndustry is claiming Sony Interactive Entertainment is "under pressure" following Microsoft completing its deal to acquire gaming giant Activision Blizzard.

He expects Sony to react by investing in PlayStation, as well as making more acquisitions of its own, including one large enough to move the needle.

"Sony surely is under pressure to react, even after their Bungie acquisition," said Harding-Rolls. "I expect further investments and acquisitions for PlayStation, including a large one that would move the needle for them in a meaningful way."

Midia Research senior games analyst Karol Severin believes Sony could expand PlayStation beyond what Microsoft is working on. This includes using Sony's strength in the film, TV, and music industry to offer a cross-entertainment subscription.

"Sony has one of the most impressive content catalogues on Earth," Severin said. "Bringing it together in a subscription offering for example could pose a solid competitive answer to Xbox’s cross-platform efforts. It will be increasingly difficult to compete with Microsoft on games only. The only response for Sony on the games-only side would be buying something really big like Take-Two, but that is unlikely.

Sony completed its $3.5 billion acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie in July 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles