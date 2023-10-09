Unity CEO Retires Following Backlash Over Monetization Plans - News

Unity has announced President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors John Riccitiello is retiring from the company effective immediately.

James M. Whitehurst, former IBM Senior Advisor and President, will serve as the Interim CEO, President, and member of the Board. Roelof Botha has been appointed Chairman.

Riccitiello is retiring following controversy and backlash from several weeks ago when the company announced monetization plans for the Unity engine, which it would later partially walk back from.

"Working with Unity under John's leadership has been one of the highlights of my career. John joined the Unity Board in 2013 and stepped in to lead the Company in 2014, at a time when we faced significant challenges," said Botha.

"John has led Unity through incredible growth over the last nearly 10 years, helping us transition from a perpetual license to a subscription model, enabling developers to monetize, building other game services to serve our creator community, leading us through an IPO and positioning us as a pioneer in the developer community. Unity would not be where it is today without the impact of his contributions. I remain excited for the future of Unity."

Riccitiello added, "It’s been a privilege to lead Unity for nearly a decade and serve our employees, customers, developers and partners, all of whom have been instrumental to the Company’s growth. I look forward to supporting Unity through this transition and following the Company’s future success."

Whitehurst stated, "I am honored to join Unity as Interim CEO and President at this important time in its evolution. With the Company’s experienced leadership and passionate employees, I am confident that Unity is well-positioned to continue enhancing its platform, strengthening its community of customers, developers and partners, and focusing on its growth and profitability goals. I look forward to working closely with the Board and our talented global team to execute on our strategy, and I anticipate a seamless transition."

