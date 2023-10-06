The Gecko Gods Delayed to 2024 - News

Publisher Super Rare Originals and developer Inresin announced the puzzle platformer, The Gecko Gods, has been delayed from 2023 to 2024. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo switch, and PC via Steam.

View the PS5 and PS4 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A tiny gecko with a big quest

In The Gecko Gods, you assume the role of an utterly adorable tiny gecko on a monumental quest to rescue a dear friend. This journey takes you through a world filled with mysterious islands, ancient tombs, and breathtaking landscapes. The game’s unique charm lies in that our protagonist, the tiny gecko, can climb any surface, be it the ground, walls, or even the ceiling. No nook or cranny is left unexplored, as secrets could be hidden anywhere in this enchanting world. And here’s a twist you might not expect: the gecko can even sail a boat. The game’s essence lies not in the destination but in the beautiful journey it offers players.

A blend of exploration and puzzle-solving

The gameplay in The Gecko Gods seamlessly blends open-world exploration elements across a sprawling archipelago with the intricate challenges presented in forgotten ancient tombs. These tombs house head-scratching puzzles that will put your problem-solving skills to the test. For those completionists at heart, there are collectibles to uncover in the form of bugs, which our charming gecko protagonist eagerly devours. While occasional enemies and obstacles may block your path, the game focuses more on relaxed exploration than intense combat.

Discover, sail, and solve

As you immerse yourself in the lush environments, you’ll find that The Gecko Gods offers:

Exploration at your own pace: Unhurriedly wander through the archipelago, uncovering the mysteries hidden within.

Set sail for adventure: Take to the waters and explore the archipelago’s vastness from your trusty boat’s deck.

Unique and intuitive movement mechanics: Embrace the gecko’s exceptional climbing abilities to navigate your surroundings effortlessly.

Snack on bugs: Along your journey, you’ll stumble upon a plethora of insects and peculiar creatures. Channel your inner gecko and indulge in these tasty morsels, or let them scatter in awe of your gecko might.

Puzzle-solving in ancient temples: Delve into the depths of long-forgotten temples, solving intricate puzzles that hold the keys to unlocking the mysteries of this ancient world.

PlayStation-exclusive features

PlayStation 5 players are in for an exclusive treat as The Gecko Gods will utilize the platform’s haptic feedback and 3D audio capabilities. This promises to create an immersive experience, unlike anything you’ve seen on any other system.

This remarkable game is a testament to the talent of its developer, Louis “Inresin” Waloschek, who has poured nearly three years of dedication into bringing The Gecko Gods to life.

Get ready to set sail, scale walls, and unravel ancient mysteries in a world where the journey is just as enchanting as the destination. We can’t wait to see you on this unforgettable expedition when The Gecko Gods launches on PS4 and PS5 in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to launch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

