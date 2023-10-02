Team 17 Hit With Layoffs - News

/ 435 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

UK-based video game publisher and developer Team 17 has been hit with layoffs.

"In response to the reports concerning the departure of Michael Pattison from Team17, we can confirm we have amicably parted ways with Michael," reads a statement from Team 17 sent to VG247.

"We can also confirm that we have sadly entered into a period of consultation today within Team17 Digital, with Astragon and Storytoys remaining unaffected by the restructuring plans."

Pattison was the CEO of Team 17 Digital and more jobs are at risk at Team 17 Digital as they enter a restructuring phase. It isn't known how many will be laid off.

Team 17 has developed a number of title including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, The Escapists, as well as publishing dozens of titles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles