Rumor: 'A Lot' of Multiplatform Games Coming to Switch 2

There have been rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 in recent months and it has even been confirmed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives at the company met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss the next-generation Switch.

Insider Tom Henderson is now claiming "a lot" of multiplatform games will be coming to the Switch 2 in the next 12 to 18 months.

"Really excited for the Nintendo Switch 2 and its tech," claims Henderson. "We'll see 'Launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC' a heck of a lot in 12-18 months."

This should be treated with a grain of salt until Nintendo reveals details on the successor to the Switch.

