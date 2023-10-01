Project Warlock: Lost Chapters Announced for PC, to Launch in 2024 - News

Publisher Retrovibe and developer Buckshot Software have announced Project Warlock: Lost Chapters for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

Project Warlock: Lost Chapters expands on the story of the titular Warlock who stood up to the Demon Lord and his minions. Fluid gunplay, swarms of enemies, vast arsenal and lots of secrets to discover offer hours of classic and engaging gameplay.

Following the events of the original Project Warlock campaign you pick up the mantle of a new hero who must confront an emerging threat. Your journey in Lost Chapters begins on a foreboding Space Station infested with tentacled aliens, their big-headed brethren and manic undead marines. In order to face the new demons head on, you will gain access to a brand new arsenal featuring newcomers like laser chain gun and energy sword amongst other lethal favorites of destruction.

