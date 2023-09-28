Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update Out Now - News

Sega has released The Final Horizon update for Sonic Frontiers, which adds new story content, new challenges, and three new playable characters: Tails, Amy, and Knuckles.

The additional narrative takes place before the final battle on Ouranos Island, where Sage reconsiders an unlikely scenario amongst her millions of calculations. With the assistance of Sage and Dr. Eggman, Sonic sets this new plan into motion, and accepts the challenge of converting the Cyber Corruption into a vast, previously untapped power source. Meanwhile, Amy, Knuckles, and Tails seek to do their part and begin searching for the Chaos Emeralds on Sonic’s behalf to change their fate.

Sonic Frontiers is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

