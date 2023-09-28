Sega Cancels Hyenas and Unannounced Titles - News

/ 555 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega announced it has cancelled Creative Assembly's multiplayer first-person shooter, Hyenas, and some unannounced titles that have been in development.

Hyenas was announced in June 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A closed beta test ran from August 31 to September 11 of this year on PC.

Read the press release from Sega below:

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) hereby notifies that it has resolved to implement structural reforms in the Consumer area, mainly at its European bases at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 28, 2023 and in accordance with this decision, the Company expects to record a loss for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Background of Implementation of Structural Reforms

The Company group has set the Consumer area as one of its growth areas and has achieved rapid earnings growth in recent years by promoting the global branding of its existing IPs and other measures. On the other hand, the business environment surrounding the Consumer area has been rapidly changing, including reactionary decline from the stay-at-home demand in COVID-19 and the economic downturn due to inflation in European region, and profitability has been lowered mainly in European bases.

To promptly adapt to these changes in the environment and improve profitability, we have decided to implement structural reforms aimed at increasing efficiency, mainly at our European bases and reviewed the title portfolio in those bases. Then we have made the difficult decision to cancel some titles under the development as well as to reduce the fixed expenses.

Details of Implementation

The Company will implement the following items regarding structural reform in our European bases which are determined at this time.

1) Cancelation of titles under development – In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel HYENAS and some unannounced titles under development. Accordingly, we will implement a write-down of work-in-progress for titles under development.

– In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel HYENAS and some unannounced titles under development. Accordingly, we will implement a write-down of work-in-progress for titles under development. 2) Reduction of fixed expenses – We will implement reduction of various fixed expenses at several group companies in relevant region, centered on the Creative Assembly Ltd. We expect to incur one-time expenses related to reduction of fixed expenses.

We will continue to consider measures to improve profitability in European bases apart from above. We will announce the specific details and impact from them as soon as we make decision.

Future Outlook

As a result of implementation of the structural reform described above in Consumer area, we expect to record losses of approximately 14.3 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, but there are no changes to the full-year consolidated operating results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 at this time. In the Consumer area, several new titles, including mainstay IPs, will be released from the third quarter onwards and the Amusement Machine Sales area, where the prize category is performing well, and the Animation and Toy area are performing solidly. In addition, the Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business continues to perform well, centered on the pachislot machines, and in the Resort Business, occupancy at various facilities is also continuing to be solid. The full-year consolidated operating results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 will be revised as necessary, after closely observing these conditions as well.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles