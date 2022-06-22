Sega Announces Multiplayer FPS Hyenas for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 116 Views

by, posted 30 minutes ago

Publisher Sega and developer Creative Assembly have announced multiplayer first-person shooter, Hyenas, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We believe the key to modern shooter success is understanding what players want to see and where they want to take their experience,” said executive producer David Nicholson. "We know we’ve got something interesting on our hands, but we also know the odds are stacked against us.

"To take on the biggest games in the industry, we need to hear what players think, right up front and early. If you’re in, we want to take you along for the ride. That’s why after today’s announcement, we’re also launching into the first of our public Alpha tests."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Earth is gone, the rich have colonized Mars and the rest of humanity is living their worst life in The Taint, a giant orbiting slum. While humanity is trying to survive, the Mars billionaires are more worried about fulfilling their nostalgic dreams. Plunderships, massive retail spacecrafts dedicated to selling salvaged pop-culture artefacts from Earth, our artefacts, at space-high prices to satisfy their desires.

We, an unlikely pack of talented robbers, hit the Mars elite where it hurts most: their stuff A.K.A. OUR stuff. They call us “HYENAS.”

We get in, empty some clips into their security clones and other “preventative measures”, steal all the best stuff then get out. Exploding a clone in zero gravity is kind of messy, but as long as we make it out with the merch it’s worth it.

So, you in?

Give Zero Fs in Zero-G

Why walk when you can fly? Traverse seamlessly into zero-G zones where movement and combat take flight.

Meet the HYENAS

A cast of memorable misfits with unique abilities and big personalities. Pick a Hyena to suit your style, whether that’s all guns blazing, or manipulating the environment to your advantage.

Steal Iconic Merch

Yesterday’s pop culture collectibles are priceless artefacts in a post-Earth age. Steal iconic memorabilia from the Plunderships’ vaults before rival crews do.

Become the Top Pack

Compete against other packs of players while taking down Plundership security forces. Meet your loot quota and make your escape to win.

An Evolving Challenge

Look forward to new HYENAS joining the party and the launch of extra Plunderships with more precious merch to steal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles