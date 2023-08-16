Multiplayer FPS Hyenas Closed Beta Starts on August 31, Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sega and developer Creative Assembly have announced the closed beta for the multiplayer first-person shooter, Hyenas, will run from August 31 to September 11 on PC.

Those interested in participating in the closed beta can request access on Steam. Those who participated in the closed alpha will automatically get a beta key on August 29.

View a new gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hyenas is a hero-based, multiplayer extraction shooter. Choose a Hyena to play as – each with a unique weapon, ability, and personality—to form a crew of three and steal valuable Merch. The action takes place on vast, themed ‘Plunderships’ returning to Mars from Earth, loaded with salvaged Merch for your crew to steal.

Competing with four other raiding crews, your goal is to find and crack secured vaults, then steal enough Merch to make your escape. Standing in your way are not only rival players but also the “MURFs”—security forces who will fight to the death to protect the precious cargo.

Once a team has stolen enough Merch, they activate the Plundership’s VIP Extraction, which is revealed on the map. You must find it and make your getaway or stop others from making theirs. The crew that escapes first is the winner, so make sure it’s you!

Fast and frenetic combat is enhanced by the unique weaponry and ability of each Hyena. Additionally, each Plundership features zero gravity areas, some of which can be toggled on and off. Gunfights take on an entirely new dimension, literally, when gravity is no longer a concern. Enemy players can come at you from any direction, so you’ll need to keep your head on a swivel—or make sure to ambush them first.

Hyenas is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Steam and Epic Games Store.

