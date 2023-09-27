Counter-Strike 2 is Now Available - News

/ 141 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Valve has officially released Counter-Strike 2 for PC via Steam. It is available as a free upgrade to CS:GO.

Read details on the game below:

For over two decades, Counter-Strike has offered an elite competitive experience, one shaped by millions of players from across the globe. And now the next chapter in the CS story is about to begin. This is Counter-Strike 2.



A free upgrade to CS:GO, Counter-Strike 2 marks the largest technical leap in Counter-Strike’s history. Built on the Source 2 engine, Counter-Strike 2 is modernized with realistic physically-based rendering, state of the art networking, and upgraded Community Workshop tools.



In addition to the classic objective-focused gameplay that Counter-Strike pioneered in 1999, Counter-Strike 2 features:

All-new CS Ratings with the updated Premier mode

Global and Regional leaderboards

Upgraded and overhauled maps

Game-changing dynamic smoke grenades

Tick-rate-independent gameplay

Redesigned visual effects and audio

All items from CS:GO moving forward to CS2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles