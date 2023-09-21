PS5 Sells Nearly 1.4M, NS Tops 129M Lifetime - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for August 2023 - Sales

/ 2,017 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,395,388 units sold for August 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 42.23 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 944,354 units to bring its lifetime sales to 129.42 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 431,629 units to bring their lifetime sales to 23.23 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 19,500 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.11 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 641,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 86,000 units. PS4 sold 754,762 units for the month of August 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 518,071 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 470,289 (50.8%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 92,368 units (-8.9%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 101,056 units (-19.0%). The PlayStation 4 is up 8,832 units (82.8%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by oner 192,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 61,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by less than 1,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 11.23 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 9.03 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.53 million units.

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for August 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,395,388 ( 42,225,876 ) Switch - 944,354 ( 129,421,648 ) Xbox Series X|S - 431,629 ( 23,232,126 ) PlayStation 4 - 19,500 ( 117,111,342 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for August 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 420,191 Xbox Series X|S - 248,377 Switch - 235,359 PlayStation 4 - 7,030

Europe hardware estimates for August 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 597,557 Switch - 239,357 Xbox Series X|S - 125,952 PlayStation 4 - 6,171 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for August 2023:

Switch - 449,982 PlayStation 5 - 344,811 Xbox Series X|S - 36,278 PlayStation 4 - 5,713

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for August 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 32,829 Xbox Series X|S - 21,022

Switch - 19,656 PlayStation 4 - 586

Weekly Sales:

Global August 5, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 344,176 Switch - 256,587 Xbox Series X|S - 100,754 PlayStation 4 - 4,707

Global August 12, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 360,602 Switch - 242,664 Xbox Series X|S - 102,460 PlayStation 4 - 5,876

Global August 19, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 350,280 Switch - 222,567 Xbox Series X|S - 105,838 PlayStation 4 - 4,335

Global August 26, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 340,330 Switch - 222,536 Xbox Series X|S - 122,577 PlayStation 4 - 4,582

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles