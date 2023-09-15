PS5 Best-Seller As Sales Jump Due to Discounts - Americas Hardware Estimates for August 2023 - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 420,191 units sold for August 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 17.97 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Xbox Series X|S sold an estimated 248,377 units to bring its lifetime sales to 13.56 million units. The Nintendo Switch sold 235,359 units to bring their lifetime sales to 49.58 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 7,030 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.51 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 228,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 83,000 units. PS4 sold 192,538 units for the month of August 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 331,430 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 10,282 (2.5%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 54,030 units (-17.9%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 109,130 units (-31.7%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 2,718 units (62.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 106,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 56,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 67,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.85 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.05 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.01 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for August 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 420,191 ( 17,969,860 ) Xbox Series X|S - 248,377 ( 13,562,740 ) Switch - 235,359 ( 49,579,642 ) PlayStation 4 - 7,030 ( 41,505,853 )

USA hardware estimates for August 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 355,037

Xbox Series X|S - 207,116 Switch - 198,139 PlayStation 4 - 5,986

Weekly Sales:

August 5, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 84,589 Switch - 66,236 Xbox Series X|S - 55,988 PlayStation 4 - 1,811

USA:

PlayStation 5- 71,625 Switch - 55,812 Xbox Series X|S - 46,762 PlayStation 4 - 1,547

August 12, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 116,806 Xbox Series X|S - 59,143 Switch - 56,280 PlayStation 4 - 1,667

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 98,561 Xbox Series X|S - 49,239 Switch - 47,312 PlayStation 4 - 1,416

August 19, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 125,806 Xbox Series X|S - 63,185 Switch - 54,186 PlayStation 4 - 1,656

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 106,223 Xbox Series X|S - 52,764 Switch - 45,628 PlayStation 4 - 1,408

August 26, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 92,990 Xbox Series X|S - 70,061 Switch - 58,657 PlayStation 4 - 1,896

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 78,628 Xbox Series X|S - 58,351 Switch - 49,387 PlayStation 4 - 1,615

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

