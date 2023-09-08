Switch Best-Seller With 334,000 Units Sold - Japan Hardware Estimates for August 2023 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 334,483 units sold for August 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 30.46 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 181,395 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.23 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 10,366 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.49 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,631 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.65 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 106,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 10,000 units. PS4 sold 75,767 units for the month of August 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 181 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 8,688 units (2.7%). PlayStation 5 sales are up by 94,388 (108.5%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 24,996 units (-70.7%). The PlayStation 4 is up 3,575 units (6,383.9%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 34,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 13,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 6,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 2.57 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.80 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.09 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for August 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 334,483 (30,456,514) PlayStation 5 - 181,395 (4,229,280) Xbox Series X|S - 10,366 (489,176) PlayStation 4 - 3,631 (9,645,290)

Weekly Sales:

Japan August 5, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 93,224 PlayStation 5 - 50,367 Xbox Series X|S - 3,284 PlayStation 4 - 792

Japan August 12, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 91,753 PlayStation 5 - 50,871

Xbox Series X|S - 2,301 PlayStation 4 - 1,549



Japan August 19, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 77,792 PlayStation 5 - 37,418 Xbox Series X|S - 1,334 PlayStation 4 - 614



Japan August 26, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 71,714 PlayStation 5 - 42,739 Xbox Series X|S - 3,447 PlayStation 4 - 676

