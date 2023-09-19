Bluey: The Videogame Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Outright Games and developer Artax Games have announced Bluey: The Videogame for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on November 17.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bluey: The Videogame is based on the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning global TV show that follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad, and her little sister, Bingo. Like every kid her age, the thing Bluey likes to do best is play games. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun. Bluey showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by turning everyday moments into adventures.

Become immersed in the world of Bluey in this interactive sandbox adventure as players navigate faithfully recreated and iconic locations including Bluey’s home—fully explorable for the first time. Engage in story-driven episodic gameplay with activities inspired by fan favorite moments from the show as well as a brand-new four-part storyline created in partnership with Artax Games, BBC Studios, and the show’s producers at Ludo Studio.

Up to four players can play as Bluey, her sister Bingo, Mum, and Dad. Embrace your inner Bluey with minigames seen in the show such as “Keepy Uppy” and “Magic Xylophone,” and complete activities to earn in-game rewards including new costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and locations.

The game features voices from the English speaking cast of the show, including Dad, Bandit (David McCormack) and Mum, Chilli (Melanie Zanetti). Several of the iconic, chart-topping Bluey music tracks from composer Joff Bush will be featured on the game’s soundtrack alongside all new music created by the development team.

Bluey: The Videogame has been designed with flexibility in mind, allowing fans to engage with the game and explore it at their own pace with the ability to jump between story quests, activities, and exploration at any time. Variable difficulty features have been included that allow the game to be accessible and fun for both preschool and older fans including user interface on / off toggle, simple written on-screen instructions, and full voice-over. Players will be able to utilize physics-based mechanics to manipulate objects, interact with the world around them, add additional challenges to mini-games, and support free-play in the sandbox.

Since launching in Australia in 2018, Bluey has enjoyed a plethora of critical success at home and aboard, recently winning a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category and picking up its fourth consecutive AACTA Best Children’s Programme award to add to an International Emmy and numerous awards for craft and production around the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles